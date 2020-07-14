Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Shares of ECL opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.01 and a 200-day moving average of $191.59.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab by 326.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after buying an additional 92,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,443,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ecolab by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

