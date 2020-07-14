EBCoin (EBC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $304,268.17 and $27,675.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045583 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.60 or 0.04933412 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033600 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002368 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBC is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

