Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to report $4.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.86 million and the lowest is $4.11 million. Eastside Distilling posted sales of $3.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full year sales of $16.75 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastside Distilling.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 104.48% and a negative return on equity of 168.80%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Eastside Distilling stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,811. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAST. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 3.6% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 668,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Eastside Distilling by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.