e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $23.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELF. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.20.

ELF opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 2.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $629,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,632 shares of company stock worth $7,828,132 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $599,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,143,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 201,508 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

