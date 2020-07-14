DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($56.85) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($52.70) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.99 ($62.91).

VNA traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €55.14 ($61.96). 929,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.35. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($41.25) and a fifty-two week high of €56.38 ($63.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

