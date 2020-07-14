Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut Dunelm Group to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) price target (up from GBX 950 ($11.69)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 991.43 ($12.20).

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,180 ($14.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,136.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,045.70. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,450 ($17.84).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

