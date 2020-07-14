Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €25.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($30.90) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.50 ($30.90).

Shares of DUE opened at €22.38 ($25.15) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 14.66. Duerr has a 12-month low of €15.72 ($17.66) and a 12-month high of €32.90 ($36.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

