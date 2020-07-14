DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.23.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock opened at $108.51 on Monday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in DTE Energy by 401.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.