Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $401.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.06. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $417.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.41.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

