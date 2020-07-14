Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 27,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 48,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.20. 19,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

