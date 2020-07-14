DMarket Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.30 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Tidex and Upbit. DMarket has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $134,108.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMarket has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.01960516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00197231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00080890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00115510 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

