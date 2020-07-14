Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Discovery Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

