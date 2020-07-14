Discover Financial Services to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DFS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

DFS opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $13,056,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 34.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,026,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,293,000 after buying an additional 107,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.