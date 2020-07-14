Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.80.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

