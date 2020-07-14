Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 350 ($4.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DLG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 341 ($4.20) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Direct Line Insurance Group to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 320 ($3.94) in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 293 ($3.61) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 328.17 ($4.04).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 283.10 ($3.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.87. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 355 ($4.37).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

