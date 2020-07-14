Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DLG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 341 ($4.20) target price for the company. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 293 ($3.61) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 328.17 ($4.04).

DLG stock opened at GBX 283.10 ($3.48) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 293.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 355 ($4.37).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

