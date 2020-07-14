Dimension Chain (EON) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $26,713.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dimension Chain

EON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

