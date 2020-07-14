DigitalNote Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $29,075.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00734336 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002679 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000705 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,069,203,608 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,300,117 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

