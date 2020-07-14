Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

