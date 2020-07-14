Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 127 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,770.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,548.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,681.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,209.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

