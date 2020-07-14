DEX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $108,692.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. Over the last week, DEX has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $108,692.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.01959769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00195035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00081040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000967 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00116629 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

