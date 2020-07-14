DeviantCoin (DEV) Hits Market Cap of $27.27 Million

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, DeviantCoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $27.27 million and approximately $476,687.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00010518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 28,116,273 coins and its circulating supply is 28,116,272 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

