Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.44 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.44 ($6.11) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.25) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($6.85) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.84 ($8.81).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €8.73 ($9.81) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 52 week high of €17.95 ($20.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -7.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.