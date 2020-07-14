Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.44 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.44 ($6.11) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.25) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($6.85) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.84 ($8.81).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €8.73 ($9.81) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 52 week high of €17.95 ($20.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -7.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.04.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

