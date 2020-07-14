Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €172.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($193.26) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($158.43) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €144.00 ($161.80) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €152.20 ($171.01).

ETR DB1 opened at €168.10 ($188.88) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15. Deutsche Boerse has a one year low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a one year high of €167.15 ($187.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is €156.81 and its 200-day moving average is €144.17.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

