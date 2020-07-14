Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.
SKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.04.
NYSE:SKX opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.22. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Skechers USA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Skechers USA Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
