Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

NYSE:SKX opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.22. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Skechers USA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

