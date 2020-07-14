Deutsche Bank Lowers Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to Hold

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.
NYSE EMR opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17.
In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,543,000 after purchasing an additional 239,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,550,000 after purchasing an additional 156,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,583,000 after purchasing an additional 237,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $526,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
