Destiny Media Technologies (DSY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 million during the quarter.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and a P/E ratio of 36.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.08. Destiny Media Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.69 and a twelve month high of C$1.60.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.