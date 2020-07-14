Destiny Media Technologies (DSNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Shares of DSNY stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

In other news, major shareholder Mark A. Graber acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.