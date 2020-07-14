Derwent London’s (DLN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($40.61) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 4,174 ($51.37) to GBX 3,673 ($45.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.30) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Derwent London to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($44.30) to GBX 3,958 ($48.71) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,533.64 ($43.49).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 2,946 ($36.25) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,957.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,450.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,462 ($30.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,362 ($53.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23.

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

