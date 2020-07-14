Denarius (D) Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Denarius has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $1.09 million and $748.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Electra (ECA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,359,201 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

