Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS.

DAL stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In other news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson bought 25,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $297,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.