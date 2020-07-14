Delphy (DPY) Hits Market Cap of $789,379.39

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Delphy has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $789,379.39 and approximately $1,206.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.04915301 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054716 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033513 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.