DCC (LON:DCC) Earns “Equal weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DCC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,963 ($110.30) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DCC from GBX 7,560 ($93.03) to GBX 7,750 ($95.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC cut their target price on DCC from GBX 8,350 ($102.76) to GBX 6,030 ($74.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on DCC from GBX 7,241 ($89.11) to GBX 7,737 ($95.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,423.80 ($91.36).

Get DCC alerts:

LON DCC opened at GBX 6,904 ($84.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.50. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,463 ($42.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($105.32). The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,780.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,027.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a GBX 95.79 ($1.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $49.48. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.19%.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.