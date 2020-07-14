Datamine Trading Down 54.4% Over Last Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $138,778.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 54.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 103.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00089419 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00330689 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049801 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012414 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

