Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $141,809,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.15. 250,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $187.19. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

