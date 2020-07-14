Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 4.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 38,462.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $141,809,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $182.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

