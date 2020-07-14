Dalecoin Market Cap Hits $4,883.15 (DALC)

Dalecoin (CURRENCY:DALC) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Dalecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Dalecoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Dalecoin has a total market cap of $4,883.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dalecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.00 or 0.01964089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00196427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00081944 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00117178 BTC.

Dalecoin Token Profile

Dalecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dalecoin is dalecoin.org . Dalecoin’s official Twitter account is @DalecoinN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dalecoin Token Trading

Dalecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dalecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dalecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dalecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

