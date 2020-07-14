Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective by analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.56 ($45.57).

Shares of DAI opened at €37.29 ($41.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a fifty-two week high of €54.50 ($61.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is €36.01 and its 200-day moving average is €36.51.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

