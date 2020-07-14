DA Davidson Comments on Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2020 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of MS stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

