D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lifted by Seaport Global Securities from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a sell rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of D. R. Horton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $56.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

