CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,340,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 610.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,861 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 65,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,654. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

