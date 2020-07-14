CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report sales of $119.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.30 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $485.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.20 million to $503.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $455.23 million, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $464.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVBF. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

CVB Financial stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,473. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 121,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,851,000 after buying an additional 272,297 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.