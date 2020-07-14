CryptoSoul Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,558.59 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $50,558.59 and $163.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.01960516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00197231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00080890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00115510 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 290,720,919 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,138,414 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

