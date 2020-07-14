Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cryolife from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $18.37 on Friday. Cryolife has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.76 million, a P/E ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Cryolife had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cryolife will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryolife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $39,227.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 37.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 272.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 67.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

