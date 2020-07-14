Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cryolife from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cryolife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get Cryolife alerts:

NYSE:CRY opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Cryolife has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $688.76 million, a PE ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cryolife will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryolife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $39,227.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryolife by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cryolife by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cryolife by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryolife by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Cryolife by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.