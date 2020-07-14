CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.75.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI stock opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.61.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,921,000 after purchasing an additional 936,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $84,619,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.