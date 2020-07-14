CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded to Buy at Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get CRODA INTL PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.