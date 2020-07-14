Critical Survey: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) & Watford (NYSE:WTRE)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watford has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Watford’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway $254.62 billion 1.76 $81.42 billion $14,670.78 18.83 Watford $687.36 million 0.43 $62.54 million $2.00 7.45

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hathaway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Berkshire Hathaway and Watford, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 1 0 3.00 Watford 0 2 1 0 2.33

Berkshire Hathaway currently has a consensus target price of $367,000.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.84%. Watford has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.32%. Given Watford’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Watford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway 3.92% 6.10% 3.11% Watford 8.38% -30.56% -7.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Watford shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Watford on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; and leases transportation equipment and furniture. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers homebuilding and manufactured housing finance; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; titanium, steel, and nickel; and seamless pipes and fittings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

