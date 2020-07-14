Critical Survey: ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) vs. Customers Bancorp (NASDAQ:CUBI)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ACNB alerts:

This table compares ACNB and Customers Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $87.73 million 2.30 $23.72 million N/A N/A Customers Bancorp $544.68 million 0.65 $79.33 million $2.25 4.97

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of ACNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ACNB and Customers Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Customers Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Customers Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.35%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than ACNB.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 18.08% 10.85% 1.19% Customers Bancorp 13.05% 10.38% 0.71%

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats ACNB on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 22 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan production offices located in York, York County, Pennsylvania, as well as in Hunt Valley, Baltimore County, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services; and home equity and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.