Critical Review: Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) & Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Validian and Trend Micro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Validian N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A Trend Micro $1.52 billion 5.41 $257.09 million $1.84 31.71

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Validian.

Profitability

This table compares Validian and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Validian N/A N/A N/A Trend Micro 17.83% 16.87% 8.83%

Risk & Volatility

Validian has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Validian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Validian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Validian and Trend Micro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A Trend Micro 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Trend Micro beats Validian on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. It serves finance, insurance, and retail industries, as well as government institutions. Trend Micro Incorporated has a partnership with Moxa Inc. to develop solutions to protect industrial Internet of Things environments; and strategic partnership with Luxoft Holding, Inc. to offer intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems to detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber-attacks on connected cars. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

